- Otis Cafe fire leaves community in shock, owners look at options
- Fourth of July Events in Lincoln City area
- Police Blotter: Four bike riders hit by vehicles in three incidents
- Marci’s Bistro taps into success
- Lincoln County pets search for new homes
- Iconic Otis Cafe catches fire on Independence Day
- Suspect Arrested For Robbery of Lincoln City Bank Of The West
- 142nd fighter flies near LC for Independence Day
- Restoration project underway in the Drift Creek (Siletz) Watershed
- Coast Guard, Good Sam rescue 6 from vessel sunk at Umpqua River Bar
Mark and Wendy Olson have been the designated pastors of Chapel By the Sea since they moved to Lincoln City in November of 2017. On Sunday, July 7, the congregation recognized them in an Installation Service as permanent pastors.
A small fire began at the south end of the beach bluff area at Camp Meriwether in the evening of Sunday, July 7, possibly started by members of the public at the nearby Sand Lake Recreation Area.
Come find your furry friend at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Orion and Buddy are just two of the adoptable pets available and ready to give unconditional love.
A compound with potential as a treatment for ALS has gained further promise in a new study that showed it improved the condition of mice whose motor neurons had been damaged by an environmental toxin known to cause features of ALS.
With many children struggling early in their school years due to undiagnosed vision issues, a simple investment has made a world of difference for thousands of Oregon’s young people.
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued six people from a boat which sank at the jetty point of the Umpqua River Bar, Friday morning.
A coastal icon and true family business was delivered a crushing blow on Independence Day, as the famous Otis Café caught fire causing heavy damage. Although the building’s status remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: the Otis community i…
On Thursday, July 4, the Otis Cafe at 1259 Salmon River Highway (Hwy. 18) was reported to have heavy smoke coming from structure at approximately 7:45 p.m. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the scene and arrived within ten min…
