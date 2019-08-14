Jonathon Olsen and Gloria Goffinet from Newport would like to announce the arrival of their son, Alexander James Goffinet-Olsen.
Alexander was born at 5:28 p.m. on August 5, 2019, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed five pounds, three ounces and was 19.68 inches long.
Celebrating his arrival is his siblings Amillia Goffinet and Dahlia Olsen.
