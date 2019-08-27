Justin and Mande Heistan from Otis would like to announce the arrival of their daughter, Aria Sapphire Heistan.
Aria was born at 8:10 on August 14, 2019, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed seven pounds, four ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Celebrating her arrival are her grandparents Bonnie Johns, Ron Wissmath of Otis and Linda Heistan from Nebraska.
