Amanda and Oscar Sanchez of Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their daughter Carmella Mae Sanchez.
Carmella was born on January 12, 2021 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Celebrating the arrival are siblings Makayla, Oscar, Nono, Kaylee, Giovanni, Khloe and Daniella, as well as grandparents Steve Cadwell of Toledo and Abel and Martha of Mexico City, Mexico.
