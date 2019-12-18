Marty and Stefani Pena from Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their son, Dominic Dean Pena.
Dominic was born at 5:35 a.m. on December 11, 2019, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Celebrating his arrival are his siblings Fabian and Jensen, as well as grandparents Dean Grondin and Colleen Hannigan of Mountain Home, Idaho; Kelli and Darel Pruitt of Lincoln City; Eulogio and Diane Pena of Mountain Home, Idaho; and great grandparent Judi Macomber of Lincoln City.
