Gabby and Ben Jones of Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their daughter Haisley Lou Ann Jones.
Haisley was born at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Celebrating the arrival are her three brothers, Anthony (9), Arian (6) and Thomas (4), as well as grandparents Albert and Dawn Cornejo of Neotsu, Alice Cornejo of Lincoln City and Wendy Jones of Hermiston.
