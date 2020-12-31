tng.jpeg

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Lalena Hoffman and Shawn Schenk of Neotsu would like to announce the arrival of their son Hunter Eugene Schenk.

Hunter was born at 7:36 p.m. on December 26, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is widely available?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.