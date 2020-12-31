Lalena Hoffman and Shawn Schenk of Neotsu would like to announce the arrival of their son Hunter Eugene Schenk.
Hunter was born at 7:36 p.m. on December 26, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
