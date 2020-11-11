Jax Corning and Courtney Smith of Depoe Bay would like to announce the arrival of their son Jack Silver Corning.
Jack was born at 5:03 a.m. on November 8, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed nine pounds, seven ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Celebrating the arrival are grandparents Bob and Cheryl Reynolds of Lake Oswego, Ore. and Tim and Darlene Freerks of Woodland, Wash.
