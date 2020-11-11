Phillip Riley and Ashley Vasold of Depoe Bay would like to announce the arrival of their son Miles Ocean Riley.
Miles was born at 4:21 a.m. on November 5, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Celebrating the arrival is sibling Kelliahna Vasold and grandparents Cynthia and Dale Vasold of Kemmling, Colorado and Heidi Taylor of Grand Junction, Colorado.
