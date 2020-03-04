Nicole Michelle Sutton and Jaykobi Ray Pacey-Krause from Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their son, Niko Ray Pacey-Krause.
Niko was born at 5:13 a.m. on February 18, 2020, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed eight pounds, one ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
Celebrating his arrival are grandparents Wendy Sousa of Keizer, Nathan Sutton of California, Tiffany Davis of Lincoln City and Make Pacey of Lebanon, as well as great-grandparents Kenneth and Theresa Krause of Lincoln City.
