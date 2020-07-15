Carrie and Luke Benafel from Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their son, Noah Joseph Benafel.
Noah was born at 1:59 p.m. on July 8, 2020, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed nine pounds and was 20 inches long.
Celebrating his arrival are grandparents Mike and Joanna Mack of Lincoln City, Ken and Susie Baca of Lincoln City and great grandparents Betsy Woods of Lincoln City and Ed and Gladys Tase of Burns.
