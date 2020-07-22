Skyelee Egesdahl and Kyle Hamlin of Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their son Remy Beau Egesdahl-Hamlin.
Remy was born at 8:03 a.m. on July 11, 2020, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Celebrating his arrival are grandparents Carol and Tim Hamlin and Patricia and Erin Egesdahl, godfathers Thomas Lovejoy and Ryan Willoughby, and godmother Kaley Daniels.
