Krystyna Graves and Danilo Tanedo of Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their daughter Sevyn Rain Graves Tanedo.
Sevyn was born at 8:09 p.m. on October 31, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed six pounds, two ounces and measured 19 and a quarter inches long.
Celebrating the arrival is sister Severine Main V. Tanedo, grandparents Lisa Thompson of Lincoln City, Charles Graves of Portland, Teresita Paniel-Carson of California and Danilo Q. Tanedo Sr. of Cavite, Philippines, as well as great grandparents Jeanine and Wes Zocher.
