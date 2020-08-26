Seairra White and Cameron Ogle of Newport would like to announce the arrival of their daughter Sophia Rose Ogle.
Sophia was born at 11:02 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed seven pounds, one ounce and measured 20 and a half inches long.
Celebrating her arrival are grandparents Leah White, Catherine Shoemaker and Jody Brewer, as well as great-grandparents Linda White and Cindy Weitzel.
