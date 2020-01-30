Felicia and Mattie Starr from Lincoln City would like to announce the arrival of their daughter, Elsie Maeve Starr.
Elsie was born at 6:50 p.m. on January 18, 2020, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She weighed seven pounds, one ounce and was 21 inches long.
Celebrating her arrival are grandparents Christie and David Haun of Lincoln City, Jessalyn and David Starr of Lincoln City and great-grandparent Marjorie Haun.
