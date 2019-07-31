Feb. 5, 1944 – May 16, 2019
Paul Michael Huseth was born February 5, 1944 in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, to Leonard V. and Hulda S. Huseth, and passed away May 16, 2019 at home in Otis, Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3rd beginning at 2:30 pm at Lighthouse Square Shopping Center near 60’s Café, 4157 NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. It will be a potluck celebration so bring your favorite dish.
