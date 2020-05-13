She’s done it all and seen it all.
And now Frances Opsahl is celebrating 100 years of life.
Currently residing in Gleneden Beach, Frances (Maloney) Opsahl has deep roots in Lincoln County. According to her family, Opsahl is a descendant of pioneers Andrew and Anna Wisniewski, who came to Lincoln County from Poland in the 1880s.
Frances’ mother, Sophia, was one of eight children, and they all were farmers in the Lincoln Beach area, as well as working at the cannery on the Siletz River in the early 1900s.
Sophia later met her future husband, Frank Maloney of Newport, her family had then built a larger home in Depoe Bay. Frank went off to serve his country in France during World War I, and when he returned, he married Sophia and they moved to the Kelso-Longview area.
Frances was born on May 19, 1920 and was followed by her sister Mary and brother Pat. While growing up in Kelso-Longview, Frances met Ted Opsahl, whom she married and they started a family.
The pair had four children while living in Kelso; Kathryn, John, Donna and Doug. They eventually moved to a farm in Castle Rock, Wash., where they had four more children; Bob, Marty, Chrissy and Craig.
Frances and Ted eventually made their way back to Lincoln County and their family continued to grow. Over the decades, Frances has had 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.
“She has seen wars, epidemics, horse drawn wagons to men on the moon with plans for Mars,” her niece Suzie Sawyer said. “She’s one sharp cookie!”
Sawyer said Frances is an avid newspaper reader, and her favorite part is the crossword puzzles, which she fills out in ink.
“She knows her politics too, so don’t even try to debate her; she has lived the history,” Sawyer said.
As Frances still lives at home with the assistance of family and friends, she had been looking forward to her 100th birthday and planning a big bash for the past five years. Unfortunately, she is unable to have that party due to the Coronavirus.
However, her family is expecting a whole slew of birthday wishes and hopes to celebrate with her as soon as possible.
“Frances is a loving and patient parent, aunt and friend… She has a great sense of humor,” Sawyer said. “She is loved and greatly appreciated by all her family and friends. Happy birthday Sweetie!”
