Glass art made out of wildfire ash, free books sent to your quarantined door, a peaceful gathering held to honor Black History Month and the list goes on.
In what has repeatedly been called difficult, divisive and pivotal, the past year also highlighted the resilience of the Oregon Coast and its communities. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) set out to prove that by recognizing 20 of the kindest people along all 363 miles of the coast.
Perhaps your kindsight binoculars have been sitting idle in your new ‘working from home’ office. Allow OCVA to help you dust those off.
Audrey Long and Kirista Trask opened an art gallery to focus on underrepresented artists in rural Oregon, Harv Schubothe helped raise over $300K for furloughed caddies at Bandon Dunes, and Carrie Oldright used her crafting expertise to coordinate hundreds of handmade masks donated to the Lower Umpqua Hospital.
What else can you find through your lens?
“Taking time to shift our eyes from the uncertain horizon to the abundance of creativity and innovation that already exists in our region has been an inspiring reminder of how strong and diverse our tourism industry is,” said Deputy Director Arica Sears.
The OCVA team had the opportunity to call each individual, thank them for their contributions this past year and gift them their own ‘Be Kind’ t-shirt.
This recognition was part of OCVA’s larger ‘Be Kind to the Coast’ campaign which includes: coordination with land management agencies, ongoing stewardship messaging on social media channels and a new clothing line to accompany these messages. All messaging (and proceeds from the Be Kind products) educate visitors on how to behave appropriately and safely while on the Oregon Coast.
Making the 2020 in Kindsight list from the Central Oregon Coast is Bethany Grace Howe, Kelly Howard, Leslie Palotas, Shannon Elliot, as well as Ken and Anna Rice.
The entire state of Oregon was affected by the wildfires after Labor Day and for the first time in a long time, the Coast was included. Grace Howe decided to act fast after the wildfires that raged through her former residence of Otis, Oregon. As the Executive Director of the Echo Mountain Relief Fund, Grace Howe has worked tirelessly with other community volunteers to help rebuild the small community of Otis. The Echo Mountain Relief Fund has helped facilitate funds and communication for the cleanup project and the Cascade Relief Team.
Immediately recognizing the magnitude of the wildfires in Lincoln County, especially the impact it had on the local workforce, Kelly Howard did what she always does. She created art. She took ashes from the striking scene that the fires left behind and created glass blown art. You can support this work by purchasing one-of-a-kind fire memorial coins that contain ashes from the Echo Mountain Fire and striking colors of red, yellow and orange. All proceeds to go to Help Us Rise from the Ashes.
Leslie Palotas has remained a steadfast source of inspiration and support through a challenging year. In particular, over the past year she has helped ensure underserved populations receive access to the information they need on the pandemic, wildfires, and beyond. Her efforts to support the community in fun and necessities span from being a volunteer surf instructor, supporting food programs with the Lincoln County School District and OSU extension, and serving on the Coastal Equity and Inclusion Committee.
As the kitchen supervisor for the Waldport Moose Lodge, Shannon Elliot is at the heart of the kitchen and community. When the Moose Lodge was shut down in the Spring due to COVID-19 restrictions the normal operations certainly took a pivot and resulted in the “Corona Cafe”. Ultimately, the Moose Lodge gave away 13,000 meals to those in need and found support from local community members and businesses. In addition to providing food to the community, the Moose Lodge brought the community of Waldport together during an incredibly difficult time.
Ken and Anna Rice are known for “quietly working behind the scenes” and their support has enabled the success of the “Witches of Depoe Bay” food collection for the Depoe Bay Food Bank and the new Depoe Bay city street banners. When many were navigating personal holiday plans with COVID-19 restrictions, the Rices (along with trusty friends) got decorations and wreaths up on the bridge to bring a little happiness to locals and passerbys. They held a socially distanced strategy to ‘get everything together’ and we’d say they pulled it off fantastically.
Check out the final “2020 in Kindsight” list for inspiration from the past year and don’t forget to use those kindsight binoculars every now and then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.