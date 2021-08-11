The B’nai Brith Camp located on the shores of Devil’s Lake in Otis, Oregon has been selected as the venue for the final two concerts of the 2021 Siletz Bay Music Festival (SBMF). The events will take place in the spacious dining room at the camp on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, September 12 at 4 p.m.
The venue which was used as a drop off point for meal distribution for families displaced by the fire in Otis last summer, was discovered by members of the SBMF board who helped in the effort. This year, while looking for venues to perform the nine days of performances they recalled how ideal the setting would be for the two final orchestral concerts. When the idea was presented to the Camp directors, they jumped at the chance to be involved and to add the Otis location to the season line-up. “BB Camp is delighted to welcome the Siletz Bay Music Festival to our beautiful lakeside campus. We have found such joy in gathering children back together in our summer Camp programs since reopening after being shuttered due to the Governor’s mandate, says CEO Michelle Koplan. “BB Camp is thrilled to provide a stunning and new venue that will bring our community back together in person with that same spirit of joy. We look forward to hosting the community as we relish in the amazing music produced by the Siletz Bay Music Festival.”
Saturday’s concert, entitled “Sights and Sounds” will include a special tribute to the communities devastated by the Echo Mountain Complex fire, the Holiday Farm fire and the Beachie Creek, Riverside and Alameda fires. Samuel Barber’s poignant Adagio for Strings will be accompanied by projected images taken by Oregon photographer Bruce MacGregor. It’s a fitting tribute not only to SBMF for keeping the Festival alive but also an opportunity to commemorate those who bravely overcame the devastating fires of last summer.
The facility with its spacious grounds and on-site food service will allow patrons to enjoy a picnic prior to Sunday’s concert a la Hollywood Bowl LA style. Music Director Yaakov Bergman loved the idea of enjoying the outdoor beauty of a summer day on Devil’s Lake. “Nature was always a source of inspiration for me...a magical and deeply spiritual environment. The beautiful grounds and serene lake of the B’Nai Brith Camp are nestled in the bucolic setting of nature’s best gifts and offer the ideal inspiration for performing and listening to great music.”
Following lunch, the program featuring the Siletz Bay Music Festival full orchestra showcases classic American favorites from the worlds of Jazz and Broadway. Under the direction of Maestro Bergman, featured artists will include Soprano Samantha Grambow, Singer/actor Ron Spivak, Jazz Vocalist Karla Harris, Clarinetist Ken Peplowski, Gary Hobbs on drums, Dave Captein on bass, Pianist Randy Porter, and Cellist Nancy Ives who will perform the world premiere of N’Chewana (Columbia River in Sahaptin). A tribute to the dynamic team of Lerner and Loewe who composed some of the world’s most popular and enduring musical works will include tunes from Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Camelot as well as jazz classics like Almost like Being In Love and On the Street Where you Live. Other unforgettable tunes from Steven Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Paul Simon, Alan Bergman should make for a memorable afternoon of music on the beautiful Central Oregon Coast.
To see the complete schedule and purchase tickets go to www.siletzbaymusic.org
About the Siletz Bay Music Festival
Since its inception, the mission of Siletz Bay Music Festival has been to bring multi-genre world class music performed by outstanding musicians to the Central Oregon Coast; to reach across race, culture, age, social and economic barriers, to uplift and educate all people seeking extraordinary musical experiences. Under the guidance of Artistic Director, Yaacov Bergman, the festival offers exciting programming with a mix of classical favorites, jazz, cabaret, orchestral and family-friendly events.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is made possible in part by grants from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, Explore Lincoln City, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Lincoln, Lincoln County Cultural Coalition, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Pacific Power Foundation and The Round House Foundation. Sponsors include Ambience Construction, Charlotte Lehto Insurance Agency, Inc., Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Classic Pianos, Curtis Restaurant Equipment, Edward Jones – Wendy C. Wilson, Financial Advisor, Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City Family Dental, Lincoln City Gifts, Lincoln City Outlets and Lincoln City Real Estate. Media sponsors are Oregon Coast Today and the NewsGuard. Siletz Bay Music Festival, a 501c3 non-profit Oregon corporation, is presented by an all-volunteer Board of Directors.
