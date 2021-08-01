Random acts of kindness can take many forms, and a group of folks in the Lincoln City area will be sharing their art on Labor Day weekend for the second annual “Spreading the Love” Rock Drop. Anyone can participate in the painting, hiding and finding of rocks.
“Lincoln City Rocks” is a group on Facebook that has been around for about five years. One of the moderators, Shelley Shandra, has organized rock drops for Easter and New Years Eve, as well as rock drops as a thank you to the firefighters and for #OtisStrong.
On Labor Day weekend last year, Shandra estimates that nearly 3,000 rocks were hidden by rock fairies. And many were found. The majority of the rocks have a message on the back to tell people where they can post a picture of their find in the Facebook group.
Because a person has to become a member of the group to post the photo, there are more than 4,000 members. Shandra said Lincoln City has about 50 regular painters. For the upcoming rock drop, she asked for artists to commit to painting at least 30 rocks. There are also rock fairies who will hide rocks if someone isn’t physically able to do so.
“It only takes about 15 minutes to hide 30 or 40 rocks,” she said. “And we make sure every section of town gets rocks.”
While a rock drop will cover the majority of Lincoln City, there are places who have requested to not have rocks, and so they don’t go everywhere. There are currently 10 “take one, leave one” rock gardens from Otis to Depot Bay. Shandra has a rock garden at her home and studio where she makes stained glass.
“People leave the most gorgeous rocks in my garden,” she said.
This is a family-friendly event and everyone is encouraged to participate and fill the town with their artwork.
