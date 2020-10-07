Since the start of the Echo Mountain Complex fire, local residents who were not directly impacted have been looking for ways to help those who were.
This includes Lincoln City resident Beth Towers of Towers Training, who recently came up with the idea to host a Fire Aid 5K with proceeds going toward those facing hardships in the aftermath of the wildfire event.
“I wanted to do something to raise money for both firefighters and displaced residents,” Towers said of why she wanted to host the event. “Right now, our main focus is finding sponsors for the event.”
The 5K run/walk fundraiser is scheduled for October 24 at 9 a.m., with the starting point at Wapiti RV Park, 2118 S Drift Creek Road, Lincoln City, the host for the event. Towers said they are hoping to find several more sponsors to go along with the ones they have currently and any sponsor who donates $300 or more will get shirts with the event logo on it.
Runners (or walkers) of the event can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/LincolnCity/FireAid5K or the Fire Aid 5K 2020 Facebook page to find registration information. The entry fee is listed at $50 and includes a T-shirt.
“I think people need it now more that ever,” Towers said about the 5K. “We haven’t been able to get out and do these kinds of events since every 5k in the area has been canceled due to COVID. I think it’s time for people to get out and run again.
“And these races are fun, they are a group thing, it’s more about the experience and having a good time.”
