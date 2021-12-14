Effective Jan. 3, 2022, the 60+ Activity Center will resume full daytime hour operations: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of city holidays (the center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for example.)
Due to the newly extended hours, the times of some classes may have changed. Please check the calendar or call the 60+ Activity Center at 541-265- 9617 to verify class and activity times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.