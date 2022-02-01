The 60+ Activity Center is excited to announce the addition of a new dance class. “Dance with Mary” will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays beginning Feb. 7.
Come check out the variety of dance moves we can have fun with to the collection of music CD’s. Instructor Mary Peterson is open to suggestions.
This is not just a workout. It’s FUN!
Our Intermediate Line Dance class, which has been held from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, will be moving to Wednesdays, same time, beginning Feb. 2.
To register for these classes, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.