The American Tapestry Alliance (ATA) is proud to present its 7th Small Tapestry International Exhibit at the Lincoln City Cultural Center Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, July 2 through August 27, 2021. The exhibit includes a colorful array of weavings that showcase the best in small format tapestry.
Tapestry is defined as hand woven, weft faced fabric using discontinuous wefts. Artists who work in both traditional and more experimental tapestry methods are featured.
Each piece in this exhibit is limited to no more than 100 square inches inviting close scrutiny and rewarding the viewer with a glimpse into the weavers’ personal interpretation of the exhibit theme, “Elements.”
Our juror, Susan Iverson, internationally known artist, retired professor at the School of the Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University and past president of ATA, said, “Engaging with artwork is both an intellectual and physical experience. How we approach the work, how we are pulled in and held and then pushed away to see the whole, is quite physical. The more controlled I feel by a work, the more intrigued I become. Many of these works will compel the viewer to come in for very close investigation while others will ask us to stop several feet away. I feel confident that when these tapestries are in the gallery they will, like art works of any scale, engage each viewer on many levels.”
Participating Artists: Jennifer Sargent, US; Ellen Ramsey, US; Jane Freear-Wyld, United Kingdom; Louise Halsey, US; Kathe Todd-Hooker, US; Joyce Hayes, US; Terry Olson, US. Joan Griffin, US; Sharon Crary, US; Mary Lane, US; Ulrikka Mokdad, Denmark; Turid Teague, US; Lindsey Marshall, United Kingdom; Laura Center, US; Mary Jane Lord, US.
Historically there was a bias against small tapestries stemming from the attitude that only large tapestries were significant. As a counterpoint, ATA organizes the Small Tapestry International spotlighting small formal tapestries from artists around the world. Beginners and professionals submitted over two hundred tapestries, resulting in the juried 15 in the exhibit.
Created in 1982 the American Tapestry Alliance, has over 1000 members and continues to create opportunities for tapestry weavers to learn, exhibit, network, and promote the field of contemporary hand woven tapestry.
ATA provides resources and opportunities for beginning, mid level, and professional tapestry weavers including a newsletter, monthly eNews and eKudos, mentoring, workshops, members retreats, exhibition opportunities and an informative website, americantapestryalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.