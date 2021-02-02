If you’re looking for a fresh take on Asian cuisine perhaps Lincoln City’s newest restaurant, 88 Grains Asian Fusion Bar, is the place for you.
Restaurant owner Ann Trakulsomboon opened 88 Grains just over one month ago in the Taft District between the south Chevron and US Food Mart.
The unique menu includes dishes like Chicken Satay Sliders, Catfish Tacos, Boran Noodles, Shellsta (an Asian style macaroni) and much more.
“I always want to serve a good quality, tasty food to my customers,” Trakulsomboon said. “Whatever I consume myself is the same that I serve to my customers.”
Originally from Southern California, Trakulsomboon had lived in the golden state her entire life and owned and operated a restaurant in Orange County called HabiThai that was just a few miles from Disneyland. After taking a trip to Oregon for the first time in 2019, Trakulsomboon said she fell in love with the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and immediately started making plans to move north.
“I went back and tried to move here right away,” she said. “I waited a little over year and I came back to look for a business. I was originally looking up north of Lincoln City.”
With plans to take a Highway 101 road trip from California to Oregon to check out a vacated business north of Lincoln City, Trakulsomboon said she came across a listing in Taft and decided to make a pitstop in town that turned into a few nights thanks to her four-legged friends.
“Somehow I ended up staying in a hotel in Lincoln City because it was dog friendly,” Trakulsomboon said. “We stayed a couple of nights and explored more, walked around town where the shops are. My son told me, ‘yeah mom, this is a good place for you.’”
With the ‘OK’ from her son, Trakulsomboon decided to make the move to the Central Oregon Coast last summer.
“I’ve never moved before,” she said. “This was a big change for me and I don’t know anyone here, there’s no family here or friends.”
She was given two months to move and arrived in October where she immediately got to work on opening her business.
“There was some work to do,” Trakulsomboon said of the building. “It was more the equipment that was not working, so I did a lot of repairs to begin with.”
On the outside, it was a lot of cleanup work, but eventually, the building was ready to open before the new year. But before opening, Trakulsomboon had to find a staff.
She admits, not knowing anything about Lincoln City or the people who inhabit it made the staff search a difficult one. But after posting jobs on Facebook and Craigslist, Trakulsomboon eventually found a waitress and a cook.
“I told them as long as you have experience in cooking and serving, I will teach how to make Asian dishes. So far they’ve been very willing to learn,” Trakulsomboon said.
Following a soft opening in January to get a feel for the schedule of the town, Trakulsomboon said she’s only heard complimentary remarks from her customers so far.
“The community here in Lincoln City has been very supportive,” she said. "They care about my business. People have been trying my food and I’ve only heard compliments and every time I hear those things it makes me happier and gives me more energy.”
To her surprise, Trakulsomboon said the most popular dish so far has been her teriyaki chicken.
“I don’t know why because back at my other restaurant I rarely sold teriyaki chicken,” she said. “At first I wasn’t even going to have it on the menu, so I’m surprised because it’s been selling.”
Business has been good so far according to Trakulsomboon, even despite the COVID-19 pandemic. And during a time when many businesses are struggling, Trakulsomboon said for her, the time was right to make the move and open a new business.
“People ask me if I’m crazy,” she said. “My answer to a lot of customers is that there’s no right time. I need to make a living. Everybody needs to make a living. I cannot just stay and wait for everything to be over. I had to make it the right time for me… and that’s how life is.
“I packed up everything because I’m not planning to go back. The plan was to own a business here, run a business and then retire here.”
After her Southern California business closed permanently six months ago, Trakulsomboon said it was the longest time she had ever gone without working.
“I don’t like to stay still,” she said. “But when you invest in business you need to see the surroundings before you put money into it. So far, (Lincoln City’s) been good for me. I wouldn’t of moved here if I didn’t love it. I just wish I would’ve discovered Oregon a long time ago.”
Happy to be a part of the Lincoln City community, Trakulsomboon had one message to the residents of the coastal town.
“I use my heart in my business,” she said. “Every dish that I make is personal for me because I love what I do. Of course I want to be very successful and the money is part of it. But to be happy, running your own place, serving customers everyday that love the food, that’s what success is for me.”
You can follow 88 Grains on their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, as well as the website (88grainsasianbar.com).
