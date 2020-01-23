Theatre West’s Production of ‘A Bad Year for Tomatoes’ by John Patrick is entering its final two weekends, through Feb 1st.
Do not miss your local thespians (actors?) in a fun, laugh-out-loud play. You will leave the theatre with a smile.
The cast, Alice Luchau, John Jeans, Jana Ringhage (pronounced RingHawGay), Liz Chandler, Tricia Chandler, Steve Griffiths, and Larry Stevens look forward to entertaining you all evening.
Seats are still available on selected nights. Call 541-994-5663 for your reservations!
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, play starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
