"A Course in Miracles" Book Study group meets weekly on Sunday's 2:00-3:00 PM at the Congregational Church Library. This is for those who wish to learn how to grow spiritually in love and peace.

For Additional information call:

Mary Anne Flavin: 480-310-3433

Winona Wendy Joy: 541-418-5135

What: A Course In Miracles (ACIM)

When: Sunday's 2:00-3:00 P.M.

Where: Congregational Church Library

2435 NW Oar Avenue

Lincoln City, OR 97367

