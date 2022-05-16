"A Course in Miracles" Book Study group meets weekly on Sunday's 2:00-3:00 PM at the Congregational Church Library. This is for those who wish to learn how to grow spiritually in love and peace.
For Additional information call:
Mary Anne Flavin: 480-310-3433
Winona Wendy Joy: 541-418-5135
What: A Course In Miracles (ACIM)
When: Sunday's 2:00-3:00 P.M.
Where: Congregational Church Library
2435 NW Oar Avenue
Lincoln City, OR 97367
