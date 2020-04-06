On April Fool’s Day, 1944, two people pledged to love, honor and cherish each other until death do them part.
It was no joke.
Seventy six years later, Russell and Judy Cleveland celebrate a love lived well.
“The original wedding date was supposed to be sometime in March,” said Susan Pickering, daughter of the Cleveland’s.
Russ, a Marine who was on his way home from the battle on Guadalcanal, had contracted malaria. He was waiting for the train to take him home and had a malaria attack, missing his train. And his wedding.
Frantic family members cancelled the wedding and rescheduled it for the only date that was available; April Fool’s Day.
Russ had to get better before he could arrive home and get married.
“When Dad arrived and got out of the car, he had lost so much weight from the malaria that Mom hardly recognized him,” Pickering said.
Russ and Judy met in high school during science class. Their teacher partnered them for a lab experiment and Judy went home that day and told her mother, “I’ve met my future husband.”
Writing letters back and forth to each other during World War II, Russ managed to save enough of his pay to send Judy some money, writing to her to use the money to pick out an engagement ring for herself.
Four children and a lifetime of commitment later, Russ and Judy presently live at Lakeview Senior Living where, with the help of their family, Lakeview staff and My Petite Sweet, they celebrated their anniversary. Luscious cake was served to residents and staff alike.
“We had photos taken of Russ and Judy with their cake and then we cut up the larger cake to serve to all the residents in their apartments,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Since we’re under Stay Home, Save Lives orders, we are maintaining social distancing even inside our community. We included a photo of Russ and Judy on their wedding day and a congratulatory note on a special flyer that accompanied each piece of cake so everyone would know why they’re receiving such pretty cake.
“We’re really thankful for Russ and Judy’s family for making this event happen. We all need something to celebrate these days and love is the best reason of all.”
Russ and Judy moved to the Lincoln City area in the 1980’s. Their son, Alex Murphy, formally titled Russ, Jr. served as president of Salishan Resort Properties, Inc. Their daughter, Susan Pickering, also lives in Lincoln City.
Russ, a long-time Rotarian, and Judy were involved in many charitable and civic endeavors. Judy volunteered at the Driftwood Public Library. Together, Russ and Judy helped to develop the trails in open spaces around Lincoln City. They’ve created a legacy of involvement and community in the Lincoln City area.
“Congratulations, Russ and Judy, on 76 years together!” Lakeview staff said.
