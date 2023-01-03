Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is offering “After School Art” learning for youth in grades 1-8 throughout the first quarter of 2023.
All classes take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is offering “After School Art” learning for youth in grades 1-8 throughout the first quarter of 2023.
All classes take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Students in grades 3-5 can learn to build a 3D fish. This two-day class takes place over a two-week period on Wednesdays (January 18 & 25) from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm. In February, students in 1st and 2nd grades can learn to build a felt monster on Fridays (February 3 & 10) from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm.
Later in February, students in grades 3-8 are invited to attend a new, four-week-long “Play with Clay” class. Students who attended “Play with Clay” last year will be delighted to find that these classes feature new techniques and projects. Students who have never worked with clay before are also encouraged to attend. There is no pre-requisite or skill required, and the class is suitable for beginners. For 3rd-5th grade students, the class will take place on Wednesdays (February 22 - March 22) from 2:30 p.m - 4 p.m. A second class, for students in 6th-8th grades, will take place on Fridays (February 24 - March 24) from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
The cost to attend the two-week-long 3D fish or felt monster class is $20. The four-week-long “Play with Clay” class fee is $45. All materials are included. To learn more or to register a child, visit: www.coastarts.org/youth-art-classes
There are also opportunities for adults interested in taking an art class together with their child, grandchild, etc. “Art for All” classes (www.coastarts.org/art-for-all) are suitable for adults and children ages 6 and above, while “Passport to Art” classes (https://coastarts.org/passport-to-art/) are suitable for adults and children in 6th grade and above.
Scholarships are available through Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. If funds are a barrier to learning, please inquire by contacting Sara Siggelkow, OCCA’s Arts Education Manager, at 541-574-3364 or ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.