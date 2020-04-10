In response to the COVID-19 virus, Airrow Heating has focused its efforts on supporting the local community’s first responders and essential businesses.
Since March 17, Airrow Heating has partnered with the Toledo Police Department and JC Thriftway in Newport to help protect the health of their employees by providing an indoor air cleaning system aimed at preventing the spread of disease.
In both the Toledo Police Station and JC Thriftway, Airrow Heating installed Aerus’ Air Scrubber units which reduce the exposure to common bacteria and viruses through ActivePure Technology. This technology purifies air, removes VOCs, and protects against MRSA, E. coli and other illness causing bacteria and viruses.
“It is my honor and duty to not only protect the citizens of the Toledo community but also my employees. In light of COVID-19 I have extended my duty to the families of my employees, many of whom are high-risk, vulnerable citizens," Toledo Chief of Police Michael Pace said. "I knew this product was what I needed for our station. I’ve recommended the Air Scrubber for other city buildings as well.”
Local healthcare and essential administrative employees have also noted using this product in their homes and offices to protect themselves and their families.
If you are an essential front-line employee and want to learn more about Air Scrubbers, you can visit www.airscrubberbyaerus.com or call Airrow Heating at (541) 265-8000.
