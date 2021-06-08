The road less traveled seldom leads to the same destination. The road for some students is not typical, as some students don’t fit the mold of traditional educational structure. Some students have struggles beyond the usual late assignment. For Career Tech High School students in Lincoln City, they found a place to call home. They’ve achieved the first destination in laying the stepping-stones for their future...their own way.
Family, administrators and faculty, including Lincoln County Super Intendant Dr. Karen Gray, joined the 2021 graduates for an evening of celebration on Friday June 4th at The Beach Club & Event Center in Lincoln City. The event was just as unique as the students’ paths converging. It was unique,, festive and full of love and support.. These students have accomplished something that many, including themselves, believed wouldn’t happen at one point or another. They have completed High School.
In a passionate letter written by Elonka Kirkendall, posted on social media “With the way that the eighth grade had gone I was fairly certain we weren’t going to make it through the ninth grade.” See full letter on page 8. When explaining what led her to take a leap of faith for her daughter Emma. Giving up her preconceived notion and moving her daughter to attend school at the Lincoln City, City Hall building. When considering the option, she worried as most parents would. Was her daughter going to fit? Was Emma going to find success?
If you have a student that is struggling to fit the mold of traditional school, will you consider Career Tech High School? Career Tech is an accredited public charter high school. It serves students by means of a carefully crafted program that mixes the best of traditional and technology-based education. Students are offered an individualized learning pathway that is a mix of classroom instruction, active learning both in and out of the classroom and real-world work skills that can be applied to their post-secondary goals. Students take the majority of their classes working with a teacher on site, but are also offered online classes to be able to accomplish additional work outside of regular school hours. Students have the opportunity to work closely with teachers both one-on-one and in small groups as the current staff to student ratio is approximately 5:1.
Students are offered a variety of courses each semester including:
• project-based math and social studies classes, and a variety of other core classes in English, math, science and the social sciences
• Botany - With both classroom and field excursions, students will keep field journals about their scientific studies of lower plants, higher plants, algae and fungi. Students will also learn plant identification and taxonomy. In addition to our outdoor field trips, using a taxonomic key, students will be required to collect, identify and preserve a collection of plants found in our local area or throughout the state.
•Environmental science class - students will study the various disciplines of environmental science with an emphasis on the local environment and ecology by utilizing classroom and field learning.
• Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes such as Drone Operations, Drone Missions, Virtual Reality, and Drone Agriculture offered through Coastal Drone Academy https://coastaldrone.blog/. and Health Occupations, Intro to Caregiving, and Food as Medicine offered through the Move-UP Health Science Program https://moveup844318491.wordpress.com/
•Outdoor Recreation Leadership Crew in which students will engage in a variety of adventure activities, certifications and planning that will give each student the opportunity to be a leader, educator and entrepreneur in our phenomenal natural spaces and the rapidly growing outdoor industry.
•music, art, and foreign-lanuage courses
•students also have the opportunity to earn credit for work and volunteer experiences
Enrollment is open now online careertech.us/enroll. Call today 541-351-8551. Your student will benefit from a 5:1 student to teacher ratio. They feature hands-on student and family support, tailored learning plans, small class sizes, outdoor coursework, dedicated supportive staff and feature focused CTE programs.
Each semester including:
• project-based math and social studies classes, and a variety of other core classes in English, math, science and the social sciences
• Botany - With both classroom and field excursions, students will keep field journals about their scientific studies of lower plants, higher plants, algae and fungi. Students will also learn plant identification and taxonomy. In addition to our outdoor field trips, using a taxonomic key, students will be required to collect, identify and preserve a collection of plants found in our local area or throughout the state.
•Environmental science class - students will study the various disciplines of environmental science with an emphasis on the local environment and ecology by utilizing classroom and field learning.
• Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes such as Drone Operations, Drone Missions, Virtual Reality, and Drone Agriculture offered through Coastal Drone Academy https://coastaldrone.blog/. and Health Occupations, Intro to Caregiving, and Food as Medicine offered through the Move-UP Health Science Program https://moveup844318491.wordpress.com/
• Outdoor Recreation Leadership Crew in which students will engage in a variety of adventure activities, certifications and planning that will give each student the opportunity to be a leader, educator and entrepreneur in our phenomenal natural spaces and the rapidly growing outdoor industry.
• music, art, and foreign-lanuage courses
• students also have the opportunity to earn credit for work and volunteer experiences
Enrollment is open now online careertech.us/enroll. Call today 541-351-8551. Your student will benefit from a 5:1 student to teacher ratio. They feature hands-on student and family support, tailored learning plans, small class sizes, outdoor coursework, dedicated supportive staff and feature focused CTE programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.