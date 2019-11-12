The Longest Day, an event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, successfully raised $2,150 this year.
“It took a lot of help from so many community members to make this event such a success,” said Tamara Staples, Board Secretary at the Lincoln City Senior Center. “We exceeded our goal by $550.”
Held at the Community Center, The Longest Day helped to raise awareness of and raise money to help end Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The Longest Day events are held all over the country at various times, giving local communities a chance to fight back against the disease.
“Lincoln City has more senior citizens than the average town,” said Joy Wilson, Community Relations Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Dementia affects more than just the person who has it. Dementia affects the entire family, the entire community. Family members miss work or quit work altogether to help care for Mom or Dad. The drain on family resources can be devastating. Everyone in the community is hurt by dementia.”
Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain and is one of several forms of dementia that eventually causes brain failure and death. The Alzheimer’s Association funds valuable research and helps reduce the risk of dementia by promoting brain health. They also provide help through hotlines, support groups and resources.
“It was a great event and we had a lot of fun,” Staples said. “We want to say thank you to the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Department, the Lincoln City Senior Center, the Lincoln City Community Center, Lakeview Senior Living, Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, the Lincoln City Quilters Guild and so many others who helped pull off this event!”
The Longest Day was held at the Lincoln City Community Center on Aug. 29 and featured a pool tournament, a pinochle tournament, bingo, a silent auction, a quilt raffle and a healthy cooking demonstration.
“We’re going to do it again next year on June 21,” Staples said. “We would love for other organizations and businesses to join us to make it even more fun and help put an end to Alzheimer’s.”
For more information on participating in the 2020 The Longest Day event call Joy Wilson at 541-921-8923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.