The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society is having their monthly speaker series meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, via Zoom. Join for “Community Science and You.”
The meeting is free and open to the public. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speaker-series-community-science-you-tickets-307650429717.
You must register by 5 p.m. Friday April 8. Sign in information will be emailed after registration closes April 8. The program begins promptly at 10 a.m. so please sign in a few minutes ahead of time.
Do you enjoy whale watching? Would you like to aid in scientific research on whales? Community Science & You will be presented by Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter president and Era Horton, ACS certified naturalist. Learn about three cetacean community (citizen) science projects you can volunteer to participate in.
Community Science offers you the opportunity to contribute to knowledge of whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. The presentation will highlight three projects currently looking for volunteers. You choose your own schedule, as much or as little as fits your schedule and which project(s) you are interested in.
Whales & Marine Reserves: Education and Awareness is a community science project of the American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter. They will present the project and our results to date. They will provide the required volunteer training during this session.
Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter president at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or (541) 517-8754 for more information.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, Calif. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org
You can also find the ACS on Facebook now at American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter.
