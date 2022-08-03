Mosaic
Photo: Metro Creative

Eugene Sterud is a retired anthropologist/archaeologist with an interest in the ancient works of art called “Roman/Byzantine Mosaics.”

Mosaic is an art form dating back to ancient times. It involves placing small pieces of pebble, stone, shell, tile, glass or other material (called tesserae) together to form a pattern. The designs may be abstract or representational. Many methods and techniques of thousands of years ago are still used today.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you think parking along the street of NW Quay should be prohibited?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.