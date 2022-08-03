Eugene Sterud is a retired anthropologist/archaeologist with an interest in the ancient works of art called “Roman/Byzantine Mosaics.”
Mosaic is an art form dating back to ancient times. It involves placing small pieces of pebble, stone, shell, tile, glass or other material (called tesserae) together to form a pattern. The designs may be abstract or representational. Many methods and techniques of thousands of years ago are still used today.
On the second Wednesday of each month, August through December, Sterud will be teaching a class on how to make your own 9” by 9” mirror mosaic using vitreous glass, beach glass, pebbles, shells, half marbles, buttons and beads. Everyone goes home with a completed project. Please join for the next class from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Cost is $16 for supplies, to be paid to the instructor on the day of the class. Seats available are limited. Please register online @ www.newportoregon.gov/sc or call 541-265-9617 to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.