After a hectic ride the Legislature wrapped up its “short session” on March 4th. I knew it would be both a busy session and a somewhat strange one. I was not disappointed. Due to ongoing Covid related restrictions the public had limited access to the capitol building, and we operated in a hybrid model. Legislators voted in-person but held all committee hearings virtually. This meant most Legislators kept their meetings remote as well. I was in the capitol every day for floor votes and attempted to be as accessible as possible to those wanting to advocate for legislation or have their voices heard. There was a lot happening in a short amount of time. In 2010, Oregon voters passed annual legislative sessions. This limited “long” sessions in odd-numbered years to 5 months and added the “short” session in even-numbered years. These short sessions are just 35 days long, and were originally pitched for budget fixes and emergencies, but as you’ve likely heard, it has turned into just another opportunity to do big pieces of policy that often lack appropriate public process.
It quickly became apparent that this session was all about spending as much money as possible. I’m not against investing resources strategically AND with proper oversight and accountability, but spending money does not always equate to solving problems. Too often I’ve seen leaders in the Legislature treat throwing money at something as if that alone is a solution. The Legislature does not prioritize checking to see if the money spent went to the right places or improved the lives of Oregonians. Again, oversight and accountability. Oregon had a windfall of over $2.7 billion, and it became a race to spend it. This was a good reminder why Oregonians appreciate the kicker law; it is one of the only restraints we have on spending.
I attempted to keep my personal bills in line with the voter’s intent, drafting legislation that would ensure a few laws already on the books worked better. I pushed for better consultation between the state and tribal governments. Tribal governments should be at respected and at the table when state agencies are deliberating on new policies that might affect them. I have been working to help build trust and to have better conversations between governments on the front end, so that breakdowns don’t occur down the road when it is more difficult to remedy.
I also drafted a bill to modernize housing cost impact statements. Like tribal consultation, housing cost impact statements are already required, but not always complied with by the state. These impact statements let Legislators know, before they vote, any costs that would or could be added to the cost of homes making them less affordable. Since we often found agencies were not completing the impact statements with useful information, we wanted to make sure this analysis was a helpful tool for Legislators and the public. I hear constantly at the Capitol that we are in a housing crisis. My neighbors and I on the coast see evidence of this in the difficulty in finding housing. So, I was hoping the crisis would drive a desire to know what costs the Legislature is adding to make affordable housing less affordable. Unfortunately, many of my colleagues didn’t share this concern about our housing crisis.
While I was disappointed we didn’t do more to address barriers to new housing, we did invest $400 million in additional housing subsidies, and I was very happy to support a pilot project that creates Homeless Housing Coordinators in regions on the Coast.
Beyond drafting bills, I tried to be nimble and help as local issues arose that needed a quick fix. One doesn’t need to just be writing new laws to be effective in the Legislature, it is often timely tweaks that can make a difference. I worked to get an amendment to a bill that helped keep a local, large employer in our district, allowing the bill to just target the metro area rather than us here on the coast. We made a fix to allow our e-cycle operations to remain accessible on the coast. There was a threat that these disposal stations would become unavailable due to a quirk in a complicated DEQ program. And lastly, we were able to have language removed from a bill that granted the Oregon Health Authority additional powers to declare a public health emergency–power that didn’t mesh with widespread concern about the overreach from our executive branch.
State spending should be done thoughtfully, especially when it comes to the one-time government expansion of people and programs that will then be expected to be continued in the budgets in the future. As we rebound from the pandemic, it is a good time to prioritize workforce needs. Senate Bill 1545 allocated $200 million to expand programs connecting Oregonians to workforce education. We need to advance a diverse, skilled, and competitive workforce. I am hoping this bill helps prepare more Oregonians for high-demand, high-wage career opportunities. And I will be watching closely to see how it is implemented.
Meanwhile, House Bill 4092-A is a bill that should enhance statewide broadband services. The Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Care Tax Credit HB 4117 will increase the take-up of these federal tax code benefits for low-income families and hopefully advance economic mobility for more members of our community. We also passed a sizable investment in childcare that increased the reimbursement rate for providers. But this was a one-time addition. I am committed to continue my focus on sustainable solutions for childcare. This problem isn’t going away anytime soon and is critical on the coast.
Speaking of childcare, I was very glad to finally secure a compromise between our building code officials, regulatory agencies, and in-home providers of childcare. Recently some new regulations were put in place that added a lot of largely unnecessary costs to small family childcare operations. This included sprinkler systems being required for in-home childcare, but not required in vacation rentals. I have been working on this for the last six months and was glad to see a carefully negotiated solution that will both help keep kids safe and allow for more flexibility for new operations. Childcare is a top priority for me, and I will continue looking for ways to help encourage more affordable childcare facilities in Oregon.
Topics of some good bills that didn’t make it to the floor for a Senate vote included:
Protection of hospital staff from physical assaults
Appropriate justice for critically injured victims of violent crimes
Restoring reading, writing and math standards for high school graduation
Transparent school curriculum
$1,000 tax credits for volunteer firefighters
I ran for office because I think the Coast is too often ignored by the Legislature, so I fought hard alongside my state Representatives in a bi-partisan fashion to secure funding for some critical projects on the Coast. Here is a list of some of these game changing investments:
$310,000 – Devil’s Lake Water Improvement District for invasive aquatic vegetation management.
$1,000,000 – Lincoln City Parks and Recreation for the regional Sport and Recreation Complex.
$1,140,000 – Port of Newport for seawall repair.
$250,000 – City of Florence emergency fuel station project.
$1,150,260 – City of Reedsport for a flood reduction resiliency project.
$1,400,000 – City of Waldport for Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection System Improvements.
$15,000,000 – Oregon International Port of Coos Bay for the deepening & widening of the Federal Navigation Channel at the Coos Bay to support existing business and promote new business opportunities.
$755,000 – Southwestern Oregon Community College for a new fire training tower.
$2,000,000 – Oregon Ocean Science Trust for Sea Otter habitat.
$2,500,000 – Falls City Wastewater Treatment Facility.
$6,5000,000 – OSU Hatfield Center Housing Project.
$350,000 – OSU research vessel Pacific Storm, repair, and maintenance.
Despite some of the good things that were done, unfortunately partisanship still reigned supreme in the Legislature. The ongoing plea you’ve heard from me for more balance in each Chamber continues. Of the bills that moved to the Governor's desk, 50 were chief-sponsored by Democrats and bulldozed through, while only three were chief-sponsored by Senate Republicans. When we find ourselves in a situation where so many in our community are feeling alienated from their leaders and where 1/3 of our state land mass claims they want to move to Idaho, we need to do a better job of making sure all voices are heard. This was perhaps most strongly exemplified by one of the biggest bills in session–overtime for agriculture workers. The leadership pushing this on the Democratic side of the aisle listened only to their campaign supporters and not to the voices of family farmers who were at the table attempting to work towards a compromise. The bill was crammed down the throats of our farmers in a way that will put their ability to operate small operations at risk. It was sad to see such an unwillingness to work towards a solution with one of the most important sectors in Oregon.
