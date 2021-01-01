Board members of Angels Anonymous recently accepted checks from Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living.
The checks came from the Angel Tree Auction, a virtual event held by Lakeview on Dec. 14th to benefit Angels Anonymous and their work with the victims of the Echo Mountain Fire. The Angel Tree Auction raised $2,000.
From L-R: Teresa Simmons, Roger Sprague, Mike Roy, Beverly Cohen, Mike Holden, Dawn Bredimus, Jennifer Whitmyer and Selah-Elaine Belleque (representing Lakeview Senior Living), with Lori Affolter in the front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.