Angels Anonymous pic II.tif

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Board members of Angels Anonymous recently accepted checks from Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living.

The checks came from the Angel Tree Auction, a virtual event held by Lakeview on Dec. 14th to benefit Angels Anonymous and their work with the victims of the Echo Mountain Fire. The Angel Tree Auction raised $2,000.

From L-R: Teresa Simmons, Roger Sprague, Mike Roy, Beverly Cohen, Mike Holden, Dawn Bredimus, Jennifer Whitmyer and Selah-Elaine Belleque (representing Lakeview Senior Living), with Lori Affolter in the front.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is widely available?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.