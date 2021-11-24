An annual holiday signature community event in Lincoln City will not be held in December.
Organizers have canceled the annual Fantasy of Trees and Angels Ball held at the Chinook Winds Casino due to the continued pandemic.
“The board of Angels Anonymous voted to cancel the annual Festival of the Trees for 2021 because of COVID-19 issues,” Angels Anonymous co-founder Roger Robertson said. “We felt it not fair to put Chinook Winds Casino in a bind if another out break came about. It also provides a hardship to all of the people that spend countless hours designing, gathering items, then decorating their trees. We look forward to 2022 and the return of this community celebration.”
Angels Anonymous is a 501C-3 nonprofit foundation that was launched in 1999 providing immediate and basic assistance to those in need in the greater north Lincoln County area.
“Over the years I would estimate we are closing in on a million dollars in financial aid,” Robertson said. “This past year, with the fires in Otis, we helped our neighbors with over $120,000 in immediate cash.”
The Fantasy of Tress allows businesses, organizations and individuals to submit specialized decorated trees that are auctioned off to support families in need. The trees are set up for public viewing at the Chinook Winds Casino, followed by the Gala Ball.
Both events have been well supported by the community, according to Robertson, sustaining the success of the fundraisers.
“The residents enjoy a festive event, the creative nature of the tree decorators, the generosity of our supporters all play into the on-going success,” he said. “But the real success comes from residents knowing that the money they give goes to the intended purpose. Helping North Lincoln County residents with immediate and basic needs.”
Robertson said Angels Anonymous is saddened by not presenting the two signature events.
“It was a hard decision knowing the community needed something to celebrate but also knowing we could not put people in harm’s way,” Robertson said. “This was one time it was much better to be safe than sorry. The community knows what Angels Anonymous does and the community’s out pouring of financial support continues strong.”
Even though the Fantasy of Trees and Angles Ball are cancelled, other giving options have emerged.
The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce and Lakewood Senior Living are sponsoring a gala event, Dec. 3 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, that includes community donated gingerbread houses to be auctioned off with the proceeds going to support Angels Anonymous.
Other giving option allows anyone to contribute monetary donations by check to Angels Anonymous P.O. Box 554, Lincoln City, OR 97367 or call 541-992-4625.
“When you have helped a family keep a roof over the head, put food on the table, heat in the house, gas for the car to get to work, you know you did the right thing,” Robertson said. “When you hear a child exclaim to his parents that now that they have a apartment he can tape a picture to a wall and unlike the wet tent it sticks, then you appreciate what the residents have done for the benefit of their neighbor. People helping people. There is not a better activity.”
Robertson, Jim Davis, Mike Holden, and Roger Sprague are the original founders of Angels Anonymous. The nonprofit has a board of 16 members from all parts of North Lincoln County representing every segment of society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.