The Betty White Challenge took place this month through Monday, Jan. 17, on late actress Betty White’s 100th birthday. The Betty White Challenge began on social media after White’s death Dec. 31. To honor White’s devotion to animals, the challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in her name on her birthday.
Donations to Lincoln County Animal Shelter went toward the building of their new shelter. For the past few years, Lincoln County has been searching for land for a new location and $300,000 has been budgeted for land purchase, the animal shelter’s GoFundMe page states. The shelter is in a temporary building for now. Lincoln County Animal Shelter was still receiving donations Tuesday, Jan. 18, but received $475 directly to the shelter. This was from six donors.
Many donors were also donating through the GoFundMe page, which had many additional donations of $5 up to $100 during the challenge. The page has received a total of 274 donations and raised $21,750 since the shelter’s fundraiser was made 2.5 years ago for a new shelter, as of Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Central Coast Humane Society received a total of $1,236.08 from 34 donors from Facebook and PayPal during the challenge, President Barbara Perry said.
“This was a marvelous challenge,” Perry said. “It’s sad that Betty White wasn’t here to celebrate.”
Central Coast Humane Society helps with part of the cost to spay and neuter pets and community cats in Lincoln County. The humane society also has a “Cans for Cats” program that all the proceeds go to spaying and neutering community cats of Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.