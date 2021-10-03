A fun filled evening for all ages on Saturday, Oct. 16 6:00 PM at The Lincoln City Culture Center. Admission: Donations of dog or cat food. Tickets are available at www.reallygreatite.com.
Presented by Anna Gabler as part of her Gil Scout Gold Award Project
Enter your pet in the fashion show! Text your name, your pet’s name, contact number and category to 541-921-3242
Three Categories - Halloween, Owner/Pet Look-Alike, Disney
Audience members welcome! Bring your pet food donation, sit back and enjoy the show.
