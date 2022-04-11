Former 60+ Activity Center director Peggy O’Callaghan retired on April 16, 2021, after 17 years of dedicated service as supervisor of the center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center was not able to properly celebrate at that time. Therefore, the 60+ Activity Center is hosting an “Anniversary of Retirement” Party from 2-4 p.m. April 15.
Thanks to O’Callaghan, the 60+ Center has become an integral and valuable asset to the community. Through some of the grants she worked to obtain, the center was able to purchase a 12-passenger van that has allowed them to take countless trips and hikes around Oregon, purchase an AED device, establish an iPad lending library, provide improvements to the facility and host Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, Fitbit, and Walk with Ease classes, to name a few. Under O’Callaghan’s leadership, the center underwent a remodel in 2010 and now has a beautiful health and wellness studio, education center, and pool hall in the lower level.
In addition to the many exercise and social groups, O’Callaghan’s creativity and boundless energy provided varied opportunities to reach out to the community, including annual Thanksgiving dinners, Veterans’ luncheons, Mad Hatter Tea Parties, Wii Bowling Tournaments and Senior Fitness Days.
Please join for music, fun and refreshments as the center thanks O’Callaghan for her hard work and all she accomplished to make the 60+ Activity Center the hub for seniors that it is.
For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR.
