After receiving about 250 eligible submissions, the Oregon King Tides Project is excited to announce the winners of the winter 2021-2022 King Tides Photo Contest. The photo contest was sponsored by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association in partnership with the coordinators of the King Tides Project – the Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch (a volunteer program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition). The project, which has now completed its twelfth year, aims to raise awareness about the impacts of high-water events on the Oregon coast. Many thanks to everyone who submitted photos to the King Tides Project!
A committee of judges voted for their favorite submissions in four categories from a group of 45 finalists. Contest categories were for photos depicting coastal flooding, coastal erosion, big waves, and comparisons of average high tide and king tide. Photos were chosen that best showcase the vulnerability or resilience of people, places, and things impacted by the king tides in Oregon’s coastal communities.
The winners from each category received a prize from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association shop. Thank you to the Oregon Coast Visitors Association for providing the prizes!
To view the contest finalists and all other king tide photos submissions, visit the Oregon King Tides Project website: www.oregonkingtides.net or the project’s Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/orkingtide/albums. The dates for the next winter king tides season are: November 24-26, 2022; December 22-24, 2022; and January 20-22, 2023.
King tides can be dangerous. Photo participants are urged to exercise caution and avoid existing and potentially hazardous conditions; obey all road closures, barricades, and other public access restrictions; and respect private property. Know the tide schedule and weather information before you go and stay off the beaches during a king tide. Find a safe place to take your photos, far away from the water.
The following submissions received the most votes and are hereby declared the winners of the 21-22 King Tide Photo Contest in each category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.