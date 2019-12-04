Lincoln City is set for the annual Angels Fantasy of Trees event presented by Angels Anonymous Inc. and hosted at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Enjoy wandering through a forest of decorated trees sponsored by area businesses in this free holiday celebration for the whole family. Participate in judging trees and wreaths, take part in the raffle and bid on a special wreath.
The event begins today from noon to 6 p.m., continuing Dec 5-6: Noon - 8 p.m. Dec 7: Noon - 3 p.m.
For more information call 503-489-8743, visit AngelsAnonymousInc.com or ChinookWindsCasino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.