Lincoln City’s second annual community “Thank you for your service” lunch was held April 2 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The event, hosted by Phill Bowles, owner of Phill’s SmokNGrill BBQ, and Lewis Smith, is a way to thank first responders for the sacrifices they make each day to provide safety and services to the community.
Smith said close to 30 first responders attended the event. Attendees had a choice of pulled pork or German sausage, which was cooked on the spot by Bowles. There was also potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw, chips and sodas, the bulk of which was donated by Kenny’s IGA.
“Senator Anderson was on hand to help serve and Representative Gomberg stopped by for a quick chat,” Smith said.
At least 34 businesses donated gift certificates that were raffled off the attendees.
