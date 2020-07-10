The Lincoln City Cultural Center has a proud tradition of honoring its member artists with a show during the height of the summer season so that visitors from near and far can see some of the amazing home cooked artwork made by our talented local arts community.
The Summer Members’ Show is composed of new artwork exclusively done by LCCC’s current members and it showcases a wide variety of art styles and mediums. This year will be animal themed and because we are in the center of a pandemic, we are excited to see how animals have played a part in the Covid experience of our talented member artists... The interpretation of this theme is left up to each artist to decide in their own creative, inspirational way.
Show dates will by July 10 - August 10 and opening with a live video tour of the gallery on Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m. on LCCC’s Facebook page instead of an opening reception.
You too can become a member of the Lincoln City Cultural Center by way of their website - www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or by filling out the short membership form found on the hallway shelves. Membership for a year is just $35 for individuals and $60 for a family. Membership also comes with benefits such as, $2 off tickets, complimentary tickets, quarterly members only newsletter and entry to the summer members’ show in the Chessman Gallery.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center has new business hours: 10 to 4 Thursday through Sunday). Masks and social distancing required in the building.
For more information call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
