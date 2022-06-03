Opening reception: Friday, June 10, 5-7 p.m., wine and celebration in the Chessman Gallery -plus a virtual gallery tour on Facebook posted on Saturday, June 11. @lincolncityculture
Any current member of Lincoln City Cultural Center is welcome to submit up to two pieces of art in our annual Members show. The theme and title this year is “GLOW”- in a time when we are coming out of hardship and unveiling our faces, it’s time to let yourself glow with enthusiasm for whatever you love most. Let our community glow with creativity and support for each other.
Every year the Members’ show is featured in the high summer season to honor our Members’ and to let them know that without the help of our community, this Arts and Culture Center would not be here.
If you are interested in being a part of this exhibit: make sure that your membership is current and deliver up to two entries on or before June 6 to the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Please make sure the artwork is gallery ready, well labeled and has a inventory form attached to it.
YOU TOO CAN BE A MEMBER OF LCCC- IT’S EASY, JUST LOG ONTO OUR WEBSITE, CALL OR COME IN TO JOIN. JUST $35 FOR INDIVIDUALS OR $60 FOR A FAMILY FOR A YEAR WITH TONS OF PERKS JUST LIKE ADMISSION TO OUR MEMBERS SHOW, DISCOUNTED AND COMPLIMENTARY TICKETS. 10% OFF PURCHASES AND YOGA PASSES AND MONTHLY NEWSLETTER.
We believe art is necessary to live well. We know you do too. Whether it’s attending live entertainment or expressing your creativity, the Lincoln City Cultural Center has something for everyone.
In order to provide a range of incredibly diverse experiences at the LCCC, we depend on donors like you. Becoming a member is the easiest way to help support our mission and ensure that we can continue to offer hundreds of creative opportunities each year for people of all ages and income levels.
Members receive discounts to our events, access to member-only events, and more. Your support allows us to offer hundreds of creative opportunities every year to people of all ages and income levels.
Donate today and be part of something special.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City.- business hours: 10 to 4 Thursday through Sunday).
For more information call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
