Join the Siletz Watershed Council, MidCoast Watersheds Council and partners for a day on the water removing trash during the Annual Siletz River Clean Up on the Saturday, April 4.
This is a family-friendly event, with opportunities for trash pickup both by boat and by foot to support the health of this special river system.
With a river length of 67 miles from its’ headwaters in the Coast Range to where it meets the Pacific just south of Lincoln City, the Siletz River Watershed drains a total area of 197,120 acres. The cities of Siletz, Toledo, Newport and Seal Rock all obtain water from this system.
In addition, the river supports vulnerable populations of coho salmon, summer steelhead, and spring chinook, as well as winter steelhead, fall chinook, chum, and cutthroat and rainbow trout, and is a popular recreational fishing destination.
River users from the Central Coast and the Willamette Valley recognize the importance of this watershed. During the 2018 Clean Up, 25 volunteers in five boats collected 1,200 pounds of garbage from the river and banks. In 2019, the event was delayed a month back from its usual date due to high flows and bad weather. But even with this change in schedule, 23 volunteers in four boats collected 990 pounds of garbage.
These collections include a range of trash, from smaller items such as plastic bottles and food containers, to larger items like car tires and even car bodies. By working with local boat owners, we are able to remove much more trash—and much larger pieces of trash—than would be possible with just land-based coverage.
Prior to divvying up volunteers into teams to cover as much of the river as possible, coffee and donuts may be enjoyed in the morning, thanks to donations by Starbucks and JC Thriftway.
After all the hard work is done in the afternoon, a BBQ lunch and raffle takes place. Prizes may include items from: Logsden Store, Siletz Roadhouse, Noel’s Market, Larry’s Old Place, Englund Marine, Newport Marine, Little Chief Restaurant, Harry’s Bait and Tackle, among others.
Other sponsors and supporters include: D&L Shuttle Service, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Dahl Disposal, SOLVE, City of Siletz, and Local Fishing Guides.
Bring your friends, waterproof boots and dress in layers to take part in this long-term effort!
Registration is not required, but preferred, at the following link: https://www.solveoregon.org/opportunity/a0C1I00000PuPjBUAV
The Clean Up is slated for 9 a.m. at Hee Hee Illahe Park in Siletz on Saturday, April 4.
