Nursing students have until Friday, July 17, to apply for the Gribler Loving Trust Nursing Education Scholarship 2020, administered by the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation.
The scholarship is named for Olga and Bill Gribler, who had been Newport residents since 1947 before their passing. Bill taught music and entertained throughout the community on the piano, violin and accordion. Olga worked for the telephone company and later, the Bank of Newport. Together they established this generous scholarship to address the ongoing need for quality nurses in this rural area.
Selected recipients will be awarded up to $3,000 a year for up to two years, with proof of enrollment in a nursing program at an accredited college, university or other educational institution. In return, upon graduation, they are asked to apply for available positions within Samaritan Pacific Health Services, although employment is not guaranteed.
For complete information, including eligibility and application requirements, visit samhealth.org/PCHDF and scroll to “The Impact of Giving” section. You may also contact Ursula Marinelli, executive director of the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation, at umarinelli@samhealth.org
