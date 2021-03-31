Thanks to generous support from the public and from the Oregon Community Foundation, the Lincoln City Cultural Center announced a second round of Echo Mountain Arts Fund grant awards.
These awards will go to artists, musicians and other creatives who were adversely affected by the Echo Mountain Complex fire in Otis last September. Online applications for the second round of EMAF checks are due April 30.
The goal of the EMAF is to help the diverse population of artists, visual or performing, who lost their studios, finished or partially completed work, as well as tools, supplies, instruments or other equipment. If you have experienced such a loss, personal or professional, as a direct result of the Echo Mountain Fire, you are eligible to apply. Help is available as a one-time grant of up to $2000, and/or a non-housing studio residency at the Cultural Center, as the individual situation might require.
The first round of EMAF grants, awarded in the first quarter of 2021, were used for everything from rebuilding a studio to purchasing new paints, and from buying sheet music to repairing a glass kiln. Through this program, the LCCC also connected Otis creatives with donated equipment and supplies, as well as studio space.
The Echo Mountain Arts Fund is being administered by LCCC staff, with the guidance of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Applications received by 5 pm on April 30 will be scored by an ad-hoc committee using pre-established criteria. Funding decisions will be made by mid-May, with notifications mailed by May 24, 2021.
For more information, write to project manager Colleen Hickey, events@lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994. The direct link to the application is here: https://form.jotform.com/203048932290150
“Up From the Ashes” opens April 9
The Echo Mountain Arts Fund is also supporting a special exhibit of stories, artwork, photography and objects from the ashes, curated by Krista Eddy and featured in the PJ Chessman Gallery April 9 to May 9. The show, called “Up From the Ashes” will honor and share the stories from the fire and its aftermath, exploring the human conditions of grief, loss, healing regrowth, compassion and selflessness in the face of this terrible local disaster.
“Up From the Ashes” will open on Friday, April 9, with an in-person reception at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. If weather allows, the event will take place outdoors and will be catered by Ethan Granberg and his mobile Olde Line Lanes pizza oven. Complimentary pizza and salad will be served, while supplies last. Groups will be allowed to enter and enjoy the show in small groups. Masks will be required when patrons enter the building. The public is invited to attend.
The exhibit will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday through Sunday (and by appointment) through May 9. To learn more about “From the Ashes”, call Eddy at 541-994-9994.
LCCC is still accepting donations for the Echo Mountain Arts Fund. You can give online at http://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/donate, using Visa, MasterCard or PayPal (type the words “Echo Mountain Arts Fund” in the “Why I Give” section). You may also mail a check to the following address: EMAF c/o The LCCC, PO Box 752, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Or, call 541-994-9994 and donate over the phone through a staff member. All donations will be tax deductible.
