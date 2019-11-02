Coming in January is the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy.
This renewed, refreshed and interactive course will run Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks beginning on Jan. 7, 2020.
Learn about all the services that your Sheriff’s Office provides to Lincoln County. Sessions are packed with exciting content on Patrol, Tactical Response, Major Crime Team, K-9, Search and Rescue, Emergency Management, Corrections, the Animal Shelter and much more.
Open to Lincoln County residents 18 years of age and older, with background check.
Applications are open now. The link to apply is here: https://www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=102479192
