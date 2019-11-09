The Oregon Coast Aquarium will honor veterans and active duty military personnel with free admission on Veterans Day, November 11.
As always, family members who accompany them to the Aquarium are eligible for a 10 percent discount. Families of active duty military personnel are also eligible for the discount, even if the person serving is not present.
To receive free admission on Saturday, November 11, visitors must show military or veteran organization identification, discharge papers or other official military identification; families of deployed military personnel must show active duty identification.
The Aquarium is providing free admission as an offer of thanks. Many of the Aquarium’s leadership, staff and volunteers are active duty personnel and veterans themselves. Oregon Coast Aquarium Development and Membership Assistant, Brianna Laferla, currently serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves, since 2015, after serving as Active Duty for five years.
“Never forget the sacrifice of our brothers and sisters,” said Laferla. “My son Charlie was actually born on Veteran’s day, 11/11/2016.”
